Congress OKs bill giving Capitol Police power to call troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitol Police Chief is poised to gain new authority to call National Guard troops to the Capitol under legislation that passed the House and Senate this week.
The bipartisan bill, which cleared both chambers by voice vote, now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk. It comes as a response to the Jan. 6 insurrection, when the then-Capitol Police chief pleaded with security officials and the Pentagon to call troops for assistance. Troops didn’t arrive on the scene for several hours, during which time a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters brutally beat police and broke into the building.