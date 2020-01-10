Congressional Black Caucus making first Massachusetts visit

BOSTON (AP) — The Congressional Black Caucus is making its first visit to Massachusetts to host events focused on economic and school issues.

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Boston, says fellow Democratic members of the caucus are coming as part of the group's “State of Black America” series.

The visit is meant to “amplify the contributions, opportunities, and challenges faced by the Black community,” according to the congresswoman's office.

The events begin Friday evening with a press conference at Northeastern University. The caucus will then hold a panel on economic issues and a separate town hall on school issues on Saturday. Both of those events will be held in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The members of Congress making the visit include U.S. Reps. Karen Bass, of California; Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota; Barbara Lee, of California; Jahana Hayes, of Connecticut; Bonnie Watson Coleman, of New Jersey, and Gwen Moore, of Wisconsin.

Pressley is the first black woman that Massachusetts voters have elected to Congress. The Congressional Black Caucus was founded in 1971 and currently has 55 members from the U.S. House and Senate.