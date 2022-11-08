Congressman's self-promotion an issue in Louisiana race

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bent for bombastic self-promotion that helped Rep. Clay Higgins win his congressional seat in 2016 — when the Mountie-hatted ex-sheriff's deputy's anti-crime videos earned him the “Cajun John Wayne” nickname — became a point of criticism as he sought a fourth term representing Louisiana's 3rd Congressional district.
Six years after Higgins' first election victory, another political newcomer, fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, was among seven people challenging him in Tuesday's election in the Acadiana region. Hoggatt had endorsements from Higgins' popular Republican predecessor and others. But Higgins had key endorsements, too, from congressional colleagues.