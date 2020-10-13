ConnectiCare opens fifth center in Shelton

Brian Pagliaro, senior vice president and chief sales and marketing officer for ConnectiCare; John Anglace, president of the Board of Aldermen for the City of Shelton; Eric Galvin, president of ConnectiCare, and Laurie Blier, director of retail operations for ConnectiCare, celebrate the grand opening of a fifth ConnectiCare center in Shelton.

ConnectiCare recently officially opened its fifth center at 876 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton.

The new Shelton center is replacing its Bridgeport location and will have more space to better serve members, the organization announced. Additional centers are in Farmington, Manchester, Norwalk and Waterbury.

ConnectiCare center associates help members better understand and use their health plans and make decisions about doctors, coverage and staying well, the annoumncement said. Center associates also are available to help people choose and sign up for a health plan.

“At ConnectiCare, we’re committed to providing our members and communities with the service and information they need to make the best decisions for their unique needs,” said Laurie Blier, director of retail operations for ConnectiCare. “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our new location and look forward to serving residents in the greater Shelton area.”

The new center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only. Members can make appointments by visiting the ConnectiCare center webpage or by calling 1-877-523-6837.

Safety guidelines have been put in place at all of the center locations to protect the health and safety of staff and visitors including social distancing, temperature readings, sanitizing measures and appointment and face mask requirements.

To take a virtual tour of the new center, visit ConnectiCare’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/watch?v=ZnjwfQcAcOo. For more information on the ConnectiCare centers and safety guidelines, visit visitconnecticare.com.