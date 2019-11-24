Connecticut “Kid Governor” to be inaugurated in December

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will soon host its second inauguration of 2019.

On Dec. 2, West Hartford fifth grader Myra Stanfield will become the 2020 Kid Governor, succeeding Ella Briggs, the 2019 Kid Governor. A ceremony is planned at the Old State House in Hartford.

Like Ella, Myra was elected to the one-year position by fifth graders across Connecticut. She ran on a platform of preventing animal abuse. Her term begins in January.

The civics education program was created in 2015 by the Connecticut Public Affairs Network, which is now known as the Connecticut Democracy Center. Participating students are given an opportunity to create a campaign platform around an issue, run for office and vote in the election.

Gov. Ned Lamont, whose inauguration was 11 months ago, released a video online congratulating Myra.