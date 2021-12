HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's comptroller, Kevin Lembo, said Friday he will resign a year before the end of his current term because of a health problem.

Lembo, a Democrat who was first elected in 2010, said doctors recommended he stop working because of a debilitating heart condition that has been worsening.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller,” Lembo, 58, said in a news release. “Over ten years ago, voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life. I’ve worked every day since to represent this office with honesty, integrity, and a focus on the common good."

As the chief accountant for the state government, Lembo oversees the payroll and has worked extensively on issues related to affordability of health care. During the coronavirus pandemic, his office negotiated contracts to expand testing capacity.

Lembo said he will leave office on Dec. 31. His third term was to last until January 2023. His successor will be chosen by Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat.

Lamont said Lembo has dedicated himself to looking out for others and fought to promote financial stability for the state.

“It is with incredible sadness that we receive this news,” Lamont said. “I can only imagine how difficult it is for Kevin to make the decision to step down from a position that he loves and that he energetically campaigned to fill.”

A native of Paterson, New Jersey, Lembo spent 20 years in public service and advocacy in Connecticut and New York before becoming comptroller.