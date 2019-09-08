Connecticut man scarfs down 21 lobster rolls for the win

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A Connecticut man has scarfed down 21 lobster rolls to win a competitive-eating contest at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival in New Hampshire.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that Manny Camba, of Middleton, Connecticut, ate his way to victory.

Contestants had 10 minutes to eat as many of the rolls as possible Saturday as a crowd watched.

Eight contestants were chosen to compete in eating frenzy. Camba took home $600, along with bragging rights, for his efforts.