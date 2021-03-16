Connecticut's zoning laws a focus in racial equity debate SUSAN HAIGH, Associated Press March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 7:26 a.m.
1 of8 A five-bedroom house, bottom, is seen in Woodbridge, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The home was recently sold and the owners want to raze the house to build a multi-family home. Zoning laws have been under scrutiny for years in Connecticut towns. But the issue has intensified recently, especially in Woodbridge, a New Haven County community of nearly 9,000 with a town center on the National Register of Historic Places. Tim Herbst, a former Republican candidate for governor, is representing a dozen residents opposed to changes proposed by the Open Communities Alliance, an organization founded in 2013 to improve access to affordable housing. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
After the police killing of George Floyd, a Connecticut law professor invited architects, planners and land use attorneys to a discussion of how local zoning worsens the state's racial inequities. Over 200 people logged onto her impromptu Zoom meeting.
Months later, that group has grown into a coalition of more than 60 organizations called Desegregate Connecticut. It has compiled a package of zoning changes for lawmakers to consider in a legislative session marked by debate over how to bring more equity to a state with some of the highest levels of income inequality.