STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town's police force is warning residents to stay away from aggressive minks.

In a recorded message sent to residents, Capt. Todd Olson of the Stonington Police Department urged people to stay away from a mink if the see one, The Day of New London reported Thursday.

Olson said that even though they resemble a pet ferret, minks are territorial and are not friendly. One of them chased a person Wednesday, he said.

Olson said the department’s animal control officer notified the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection about the minks and the agency is looking into the situation.

A mink farm once operated in the town.