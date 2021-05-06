Connecticut utilities face steep fines for storm failures

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut regulators on Thursday proposed a $30 million fine for Eversource and a $2.1 million fine for United Illuminating for what officials called the utilities' failures in their preparation and response to Tropical Storm Isaias, which left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the state without power last August.
The state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, issued violation notices to the two companies, a week after releasing final reports on its investigation of the utilities' storm responses.