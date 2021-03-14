Connecticut woman hurt in New Hampshire snowmobile crash

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) — A Connecticut woman was hurt when a first-time snowmobile operator went off the trail and crashed into a stream in New Hampshire, authorities said.

The crash happened Saturday in Pittsburg, New Hampshire. According to the Department of Fish and Game, the woman from Milford, Connecticut, was a passenger on a snowmobile operated by her husband. He told authorities he hit soft snow on the edge of a trail while trying to turn. They both were thrown from the snowmobile when it veered off the trail and into the stream.