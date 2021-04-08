Construction firm accused of violating prevailing wage laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A major Pennsylvania construction contractor was charged with theft Thursday for flouting state and federal laws that set minimum pay rates for public projects by failing to pay workers' required benefits.
The attorney general's office filed charges against Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. with a district judge near its headquarters in State College, accusing the company of stealing more than $20 million from workers' fringe benefits such as retirement, health insurance, life insurance and paid leave.