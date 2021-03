MONROE — The Pepper Street improvement project is resuming full-time construction operations which includes ongoing utility relocations.

First Selectman Ken Kellogg urged residents to “use extreme caution in this area, or to use alternate routes when possible.”

Work includes temporary traffic realignment or bypass roadways, temporary gravel roadways, raised structures, utility patching, rough roadway, multiple work zones and possible delays of up to 10 minutes during traffic stoppages.

During construction, motorists may encounter multiple work zones that include single lane alternating traffic along the route, Kellogg said.

Kellogg said that commercial traffic is asked to use the northern intersection of Pepper Street and Route 25 to access businesses on the northern end of the project.

The project is 90 percent funded through state and federal grants and is currently scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

