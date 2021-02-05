Consulting firm helps Missouri pinpoint 'vaccine deserts'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A consulting firm is helping Missouri identify “vaccine deserts” to try and make the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as equitable as possible, and attention now is focused on addressing areas within the two largest cities.

The Missouri Independent reported Friday that Deloitte Consulting told a meeting of the Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution that the goal is to determine where residents have little or no access to vaccines. The global consulting firm with offices in Missouri has been paid nearly $600,000 by the state this fiscal year.