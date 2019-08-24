Containment increased on Northern California wildfire

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have increased containment of a Northern California wildfire that has destroyed seven homes and damaged four others.

State fire officials say the Mountain Fire is 60% contained Saturday morning.

It erupted Thursday in rural Shasta County near Redding. More than 1,100 homes and other structures were threatened and evacuations were ordered for nearly 4,000 people as the fire burned grass, brush and some oak trees.

But state fire officials say the 600-acre (240-hectare) blaze hasn't grown since Thursday.

Evacuations and road closures have been lifted in some areas and it's not immediately clear how many people remain affected.

The cause is under investigation.

The fire is burning not far from last year's Carr Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes and killed eight people, including three firefighters.