Contempt hearing sought against Joe Arpaio's successor

PHOENIX (AP) — Civil rights lawyers and the U.S. Department of Justice are seeking a contempt of court hearing against the sheriff of metro Phoenix for a backlog of 2,000 internal affairs investigations that each take an average of 500 days to complete, marking the second sheriff from the agency to face allegations of failing to comply with court orders in racial profiling cases that led to overhauls of its traffic enforcement and internal affairs operations.
The lawyers said in a filing Wednesday that Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone’s office was out of compliance with a requirement that such investigations be completed within 60 or 85 days, depending upon which office at the agency handles the cases. They argued a contempt finding would help ensure compliance with the 2016 court-ordered overhaul of its internal affairs operations, which had been criticized for biased decision-making and shielding sheriff’s officials from accountability under Penzone’s predecessor, Joe Arpaio.