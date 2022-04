PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island drywall contractor has pleaded guilty to cheating the Internal Revenue Service out of more than $2.8 million by paying workers in cash and not withholding appropriate taxes, federal prosecutors said.

Jesus Jose Mendez, 44, of Woonsocket, co-owner J&J Drywall, Inc., as well as his business partner, used check-cashing businesses to cash more than 600 business receipt checks totaling more than $16 million dollars, prosecutors said in a statement.