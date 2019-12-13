Convicted murderer dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who shot his “best friend” five times in the back and the head after a cocaine binge died in the Maine State Prison, officials confirmed Friday.

Joseph Dumas, 60, of Prentiss, was serving a 30-year prison sentence when he died Thursday evening. The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed the death, which was attended by prison staff.

The cause wasn't announced, but Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty said there was nothing suspicious about the death.

Dumas was sentenced in 2009 for the death of Mario “Sonny” Litterio, 70, of Prentiss. He was due to be released in March 2036.