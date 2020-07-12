Cook County residents can report police misconduct online

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cook County state's attorney's office is launching a new online process to report allegations of criminal police misconduct including excessive form and intimidation.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced the new complaint form Thursday. Members of the public will be able to directly upload photo and video evidence to submit for review by prosecutors who'll determine whether it should be referred to an investigative agency or closed.

"As we see an increase in allegations of police criminal misconduct, it is our obligation to provide an outlet where these serious concerns can be acknowledged and addressed in a timely way,” said Foxx said in a statement. “This tool will allow direct access to the state's attorney's office and offer an immediate resource as we work to increase accountability and equity in our justice system.”

People who file complaints will get email responses.