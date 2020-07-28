Cooper: Alcohol sales at N.C. restaurants ending earlier

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday he's curbing alcohol sales hours at restaurants starting later this week, a COVID-19 restriction to discourage late-night gatherings where health officials say social distancing isn't happening.

Starting Friday, the eateries and other establishments offering drinks by the glass like distilleries and breweries will have to cut off sales at 11 p.m. State law usually allows sales until 2 a.m. The order doesn't apply to retailers like grocery or convenience stores that sell beer and wine on the shelves.

Some local governments, Raleigh, Mecklenburg County and Chapel Hill among them, had already approved similar late-night bans after seeing examples of restaurant patrons failing to wear masks or to remain apart in the wee hours. More restrictive local limits on alcohol sales can remain in effect.

At a media briefing, Cooper said the move is needed as case numbers have increased among young people. College students from around the country will return to North Carolina schools next month. Cooper's decision came on the same day North Carolina reported another record number of hospitalizations involving coronavirus patients, which is now approaching 1,250.

“Slowing the spread of this virus requires targeted strategies that help lower the risk of transmission,” Cooper said. “We've seen case numbers increase among younger people, and prevention is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.”

States like South Carolina and Alabama also have moved up last call this month to attempt to stem the virus’ intensity.

Standalone bars have remained shuttered since March under Cooper’s orders and will continue to be through at least Aug. 7. Restaurants have been able to operate their own bars inside their location, however. The move also doesn't affect the government-run Alcoholic Beverage Control liquor stores, which already must close by 9 p.m.

More than 116,000 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday, with more than 1,800 deaths.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said Tuesday that case trends appear to be stabilizing, but more time is needed to review the data. While hospitalizations and case numbers remain high, she said, state hospitals still have adequate bed capacity. While the trajectory of the percentage of tests returning positive is falling, it's still too high.

The overall number of completed tests in North Carolina has exceeded 1.6 million, but health officials say the pace of their completion has been slowed due to nationwide supply shortages.

