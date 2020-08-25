Coos Bay Speedway liquor license suspended over virus rules

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has suspended the alcohol licensee of Coos Bay Speedway Enterprises, saying they violated public health social distancing and face covering requirements.

The business, which holds a Limited On-Premises sales license is not allowed to sell any alcoholic beverages, the commission said.

On Aug. 14, the operators of the Coos Bay Speedway staged an event with a crowd estimated by commission staff to be 1,000 or more people. Under Oregon’s phase two reopening guidance, which is in effect for Coos County, venue and event operators are required to limit outdoor gatherings to 250 people.

Inspectors also reportedly saw an absence of social distancing between spectators, and that few of the race track staff or patrons were wearing face coverings, including people serving alcohol.

The licensee of record is Coos Bay Speedway Enterprises: Drake Nelson, managing member, and Kimberly Nelson, member, The World reported. Drake Nelson declined to comment to the newspaper.

In a post on the speedway's Facebook page, officials said they wouldn't be selling any beer until after they can have a hearing with the commission over the allegations. The post said races would continue but without alcohol.