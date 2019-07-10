Cops: Shelton man used ‘Jaws of Life’ in ATM burglaries

Joshua Moore Joshua Moore Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cops: Shelton man used ‘Jaws of Life’ in ATM burglaries 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Shelton man charged by Greenwich police with using an extrication tool in a string of ATM burglaries was arrested again after Southington police connected him to a similar crime in their town in 2016, according to Fox 61.

Joshua Moore, 39, of Shelton, used a battery-powered hydraulic spreader much like the tools used by firefighters to extricate car crash victims to pry open ATM machines in several communities, according to reports.

Greenwich police arrested Moore on burglary and larceny charges in three thefts in their town earlier this year.

In each case, a man used what is commonly called “The Jaws of Life” to pry open freestanding ATM machines to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars, reports said. The crimes were traced back to Moore, who worked for a regional transportation company, according to the Greenwich Time, through his bank deposits and his purchase of a hydraulic tool on eBay, reports said.