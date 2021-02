SHELTON — Liquid nitrogen ice cream and law enforcement is on the menu next month at the city’s newest ice cream parlor.

Sugar Rush Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream Shoppe, 901 Bridgeport Ave., is offering a 10 percent discount on ice cream purchases to first responders, students and teachers — and the business is partnering with the Shelton Police Department to celebrate the promotion.

Cops and Cones will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 1, with those attending getting free ice cream with a chance to chat with local law enforcement.

“The reason why the staff, my brother Ali and I put together Cops and Cones is because we wanted to give back by showing our dedication and appreciation to the community of Shelton,” Flamur Nasufi, Sugar Rush owner, said.

“Sugar Rush would love to give a big thank you to all first responders, teachers, students and all citizens of Shelton for always supporting one another and going the extra mile,” he said.

Police Officer John Staples, who is heading the department’s crime prevention and neighborhood watch programs, praised Sugar Rush for hosting the event and the sponsors for “making this idea into a reality.

“We believe in Shelton's strong, beautiful community and can’t wait to meet you and your families for this exciting event,” Staples said.

Develomark, a local marketing agency, has been helping coordinate the Cops and Cones giveaway.

“We are thrilled to be working with both Sugar Rush and the Shelton PD to organize this community driven event,” said Paul Munko, Develomark creative director. “With all of the craziness going on in the world right now, we think it’s important to take a break and look forward to something sweet.”