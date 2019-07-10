Members of the Shelton Police Department spent June 26 enjoying some good conversation and even better wood-fired pizza with residents at Crosby Commons. Chef Hector made his famous pizzas, and the officers left with a special token of the residents’ appreciation. This is the second year Crosby Commons has hosted members of the department. The residents got to interact and even sit in a police car. The officers that could not make the visit were sent pizzas to bring back to the station.