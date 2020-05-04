Cops crack down on Pacific Coast Highway speeding

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Policed agencies cited 186 drivers for speeding or having loud exhausts on Pacific Coast Highway in south Orange County during the weekend.

The crackdown was prompted by incidents a week earlier when residents complained to authorities that motorists, some driving Lamborghinis and Ferraris, as well as motorcyclists were speeding through coastal towns, The Orange County Register reported.

A county sheriff’s deputy clocked one motorcyclist going 103 mph (166 kph) in Dana Point, said Laguna Beach police Capt. Jeff Calvert, who was in charge of the enforcement effort.’

In all there were 153 tickets for speeding and 33 for loud exhausts.

The Register reported that police have seen an increase in motorists and speeds along Pacific Coast Highway since the coronavirus shutdown began in March. Laguna Beach officers issued 300 citations for speeding and loud exhaust in April.