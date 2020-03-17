Coronavirus in CT - Updates for area residents

Valley Community Foundation Valley Community Foundation Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 70 Caption Close Coronavirus in CT - Updates for area residents 1 / 70 Back to Gallery

The Valley Community Foundation has provided the following information for area residents.

Schools, Whitsons offer students food

Shelton schools and Whitsons Food Service are joining forces to keep children fed while the schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith alerted parents online today that the district, in conjunction with Whitsons Food Service, will be offering bagged breakfast and lunch free of charge for all students 18 and younger enrolled in the Shelton public schools and Holy Trinity Catholic Academy beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Smith said parents can pick up breakfast and lunch beginning Wednesday, and continuing Monday through Friday during school closure, between 9 a.m. and noon in the Shelton High School bus loop.

“During this time, the high school’s Meadow Street gates will be closed in order to keep the flow of traffic on Meadow Street moving,” said Smith. “All participants may enter and exit the high school grounds via the North Constitution Boulevard entrance.”

Smith asked parents to continue to check the district website and Facebook page on a regular basis for updates.

Adam’s Hometown Markets

Adams Hometown Market is making schedule changes (7 to 8 a.m. each morning) to assist the elderly and their caregivers, immunocompromised citizens and first responders to ensure that they will have the safest shopping experience possible.

State of Connecticut - Home visits and birth to three programs

The state Office of Early Childhood has provided information for Birth to Three and Home Visiting providers to ensure stability of programs during this COVID-19 situation. The following is a link to the state Office of Early Childhood memo.

https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/cteca/mailings/593/attachments/original/OEC_Coronavirus_Memo_5_B23_HV_fiscal_and_visit_guidance_final_3_16_20.pdf?1584377878

Libraries

Below is information related to regional and statewide libraries. Shelton libraries remain open, with all programming and meetings canceled until at least the end of March.

Shelton libraries offered the following information:

* Circulation desks and public areas are wiped clean daily.

* Staff has the option to wear gloves when handling materials.

* Toys available to children are wiped down daily.

* Homebound delivery service is suspended.

* The library will forgive overdue fines for our items if you can’t get to us. Most other libraries are doing the same.

* Remember that you can stream and download from any device books, audiobooks, tv shows, movies, music and more with your Shelton library card. Click on the link to our databases.

https://sheltonlibrarysystem.org/

http://libguides.ctstatelibrary.org/dld/COVID-19

TEAM Grab N Go lunches

While schools are closed, parents can stop by TEAM, Inc., headquarters, 30 Elizabeth Street, Derby, for Grab N Go lunch and breakfast, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday through March 30. This available to children younger than 18. Anyone who is sick should not come to collect food. For more information, call 203-736-5420.