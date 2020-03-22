Coronavirus infections in Louisiana climb to more than 830

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coronavirus infections in Louisiana have climbed to more than 830 Sunday, and testing was being made available to more people in the New Orleans area where the outbreak was centered, state health officials said.

Affected residents live in 36 of the state's 64 parishes, and 20 people have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department.

State health officials on Saturday announced that drive-thru testing for the virus in the New Orleans area would be available to a wider range of people.

Testing was previously open only to health care workers and first responders exhibiting symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. But beginning Sunday, testing was to be offered to anyone with a fever or other symptoms, the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the New Orleans Health Department said Saturday.

Three federally funded test sites are operating in the state, two in New Orleans and one in nearby Jefferson Parish.

Testing in New Orleans is happening in the parking lots of the Mahalia Jackson Theater and the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena, and in Jefferson Parish at the Alario Event Center. The New Orleans sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until 100 people have been tested at each site, officials said. The Jefferson Parish site will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a cap of 250 tests per day.

Louisiana has one of the nation's highest per capita rates of infection, Gov. John Bel Edwards has said, with New Orleans at the epicenter of the state's outbreak.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe complications such as pneumonia. The vast majority recover.

