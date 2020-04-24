Coroner: 3-year-old boy's drowning death ruled an accident

EAST MANCHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The drowning death of a 3-year-old boy found in a neighbor's fish pond this week has been ruled an accident, authorities said.

The York County Coroner’s Office said Osvaldo Correa-Mitchell Jr., of East Manchester, wandered outside and away from his caregiver’s watch on Wednesday. He was found unresponsive in the pond later in the day.

The boy was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there around 5:10 p.m.

The death remains under investigation by the Northeastern Regional Police Department. It's not known if any charges may be filed.