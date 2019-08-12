Coroner: Crash of 'small experimental plane' kills 2 men

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed just after takeoff in central Pennsylvania, killing two men.

The Lycoming County coroner's office was called to the site adjacent to Antes Forte Airport in Jersey Shore shortly after 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. said 40-year-old Douglas Cromley of Lewisburg was flying what the coroner called "a small experimental plane" that reportedly took off and then crashed just off the runway.

Kiessling said Cromley and his passenger, 67-year-old David McCormick of Allenwood, died upon impact. Autopsies are planned.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.