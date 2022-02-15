Prosecutor: Texas attorney general violated open records law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A district attorney says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton violated the state's open records laws by withholding or failing to retain his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.
The Austin-based Travis County district attorney's office told the Republican attorney general in a letter Thursday that he had four days to remedy the issue or face a lawsuit. Paxton's office has not returned a message seeking comment on the letter Friday.