Cosmic mouthful: Tasters savor fine wine that orbited earth MASHA MACPHERSON and ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 6:26 a.m.
1 of3 Philippe Darriet, Président of the Institute for wine and vine research and head oenologist fills glasses with wine for a blind tasting at the ISVV Institue in Villenave-d'Ornon, southwestern France, Monday, March 1, 2021. Researchers in Bordeaux are carefully studying a dozen bottles of French wine that returned to Earth after a stay aboard the International Space Station. They’re releasing preliminary results Wednesday. At a one-of-a-kind tasting this month, 12 connoisseurs sampled one of the space-traveled wines, blindly tasting it alongside a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 A view of the Institute for wine and vine research (SVV), in Villenave-d'Ornon, southwestern France, Monday, March 1, 2021. Researchers in Bordeaux are carefully studying a dozen bottles of French wine that returned to Earth after a stay aboard the International Space Station. They’re releasing preliminary results Wednesday, March 24, 2021. At a one-of-a-kind tasting this month, 12 connoisseurs sampled one of the space-traveled wines, blindly tasting it alongside a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
BORDEAUX, France (AP) — It tastes like rose petals. It smells like a campfire. It glistens with a burnt-orange hue. What is it? A 5,000-euro bottle of Chateau Petrus Pomerol wine that spent a year in space.
Researchers in Bordeaux are analyzing a dozen bottles of the precious liquid – along with 320 snippets of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapevines – that returned to Earth in January after a sojourn aboard the International Space Station.
Written By
MASHA MACPHERSON and ANGELA CHARLTON