Costumed characters take over Shelton Senior Center

Virginia Diaz, as the nun, won best costume at the Shelton Senior Center’s Halloween party on Oct. 25. Here, Diaz smacks custodian Art Botsford’s hand with a ruler. Virginia Diaz, as the nun, won best costume at the Shelton Senior Center’s Halloween party on Oct. 25. Here, Diaz smacks custodian Art Botsford’s hand with a ruler. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Costumed characters take over Shelton Senior Center 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Nuns, hippies, butterflies and ghosts recently took over the Shelton Senior Center. The center, under the direction of Doreen Laucella, held the Halloween party on Oct. 25. The event featured prizes for the funniest, most creative and best overall costume. Over Easy provided the musical entertainment.