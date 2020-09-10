County enacts curfew to bust large parties during pandemic

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Officials in a central Mississippi county have enacted a temporary curfew aimed at breaking up block parties that have drawn hundreds of people in recent weeks, sparking fears of possible coronavirus outbreaks.

Oktibbeha County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew that was set to last through the weekend and could be extended further, The Dispatch reported.

Sheriff Steve Gladney asked the board to consider the measure, adding that even when deputies shut down the gatherings, groups often reconvene elsewhere.

“We always get calls that the street is blocked and there’s loud music,” he said.

The resolution did not outline a penalty for curfew violations.

In April, the supervisors enacted a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., along with surrounding areas, the newspaper said. The restrictions were lifted in mid-May.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.