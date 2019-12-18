County extends pact with Laughlin crisis services provider

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in Las Vegas extended a crisis services contract Tuesday with a nonprofit that provides help to people in Laughlin and the surrounding Nevada-Arizona-California area.

Approval came after the River Fund Inc., won praise from Commissioner Michael Naft as an example of how cooperative agreements should work. Naft’s district includes Laughlin.

River Fund president and chief executive Mike Connor said the contract shows commission concern for people living in and around the Colorado River resort city about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.

River Fund has a rent-free office at the Laughlin Constable’s Community Resource Center offering assistance to individuals and families with utility bills, rent, medical costs, air conditioning repairs, work cards and other needs, county spokeswoman Stacey Welling said.

River Fund pays phone, data, security, custodial and equipment costs.

So far this year, the organization has provided assistance to 630 households, affecting about 1,900 people.

Clark County first contracted with River Fund in 2010. The new lease runs through September 2025 with five additional one-year renewal options.