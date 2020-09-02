County files lawsuit, says business won't require masks

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee county is suing a business that it says isn't complying with a mask mandate put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hamilton County Health Department filed suit against Ed’s Supply Company in Chattanooga alleging that employees and customers were not wearing masks or social distancing despite multiple warnings, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

The complaint asks a judge to order the business to close if it doesn't comply with the mandate. The company’s lawyer, Sam Sanders, declined to comment to the newspaper.

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 28 and says workers at the business voiced a belief that masks were ineffective and cited “their installation and use of UV ultraviolet light systems within their facility’s air conditioning system to assist with disinfection” against COVID-19.

The county began requiring facial coverings on July 10 and lasting through at least Sept. 8 to “reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”