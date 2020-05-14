County to pay Wichita woman $310,000 for 2017 crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County will pay $310,000 to a Wichita woman injured when a county employee crashed into her in December 2017.

The settlement comes in a lawsuit filed by Matilda Pruitt after she suffered head, neck, back and other injuries in the crash, the Wichita Eagle reported. Pruitt sued Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department employee Jarrod Truman and the county for negligence.

Her lawsuit says she was stopped at a Wichita intersection waiting to turn left when Truman crashed into the back of her vehicle. The impact pushed Pruitt’s car into oncoming traffic, where she was hit by two other vehicles.

Truman told police he was looking down on the floor of his vehicle when he hit Pruitt.