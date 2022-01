CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An infant died and another young child became very ill after they ingested fentanyl in their family’s apartment, authorities said.

Nicholas Lee, 25, and Brianna Roush, 26, of Circleville, are each charged with involuntary manslaughter, attempted involuntary manslaughter, possessing and trafficking in fentanyl and two counts of child endangerment. It wasn't known Tuesday if either one has retained an attorney.