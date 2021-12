CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that the Concord Police Department does not have to divulge information about its “covert communications equipment.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and the Concord Monitor filed the lawsuit after receiving the redacted license agreement through a public records request. They say the public has a right to know what the equipment is, what it does and the name of the city’s vendor.