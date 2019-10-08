Court date set over Idaho lawmakers, treasurer office space

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho legislative leaders have filed a civil lawsuit against the treasurer over office space at the state capitol building.

The Idaho Press reported that an Oct. 31 hearing is scheduled to decide if state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth could stay in the capitol building.

Legislators claimed in June that Ellsworth violated state statute when she refused to move her office at the Legislature's request to make room for more House members and staff offices.

Ellsworth's attorney David Leroy claims her office location is necessary for her and her staff members to do their job.

Leroy's August motion says legislators are not able to sue the treasurer and it would require a resolution from both houses of government.

Officials say the hearing is necessary to resolve the dispute.

___

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com