Court on the Judiciary rules case against judge can proceed

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Judge Kendra Coleman. On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, an Oklahoma court ruled that a case against Coleman can proceed seeking her ouster as a district judge over her conduct in the courtroom and accusations of unpaid taxes. (Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A case seeking the ouster of an Oklahoma County judge over her courtroom conduct and allegations of unpaid taxes can proceed, the Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary ruled on Wednesday.

The nine-member panel rejected a motion to dismiss the case against District Judge Kendra Coleman. A full trial is set to begin Aug. 31. Coleman's attorney, Joe White, said he plans to appeal the court's ruling.

Coleman was admonished by the Oklahoma Supreme Court in December for failing to pay taxes and parking tickets and to properly file campaign finance reports, but the court narrowly ruled against filing a petition for her removal.

Since that December ruling, the Council on Judicial Complaints has filed several additional complaints against the judge alleging she failed to comply with all of the conditions of her probation and recommended removal proceedings. Among the new allegations is that Coleman improperly issued contempt citations and refused to recuse herself in cases to avoid the appearance of impropriety. Coleman denies she is guilty of any grounds for removal.

Coleman accepted a paid suspension last month. She faces a separate trial over a felony criminal charge accusing her of tax evasion.