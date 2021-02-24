Court ruling may make it harder to cut train crew sizes to 1

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's decision to drop a proposal to require freight trains to have at least two crew members, a plan that was drafted after several fiery crude oil train derailments.
The ruling Tuesday from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will likely make it harder for the railroad industry to reduce the number of crew members in most trains from two to just one. It opens the door for states to require two-man crews on freight trains that haul crude oil, ethanol and other hazardous commodities.