Coyote captured in Massachusetts tests positive for rabies

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts town are warning residents to be wary of wild animals and make sure their pets are properly vaccinated after a rabid coyote approached a woman.

Lynnfield Animal Control on Tuesday said the coyote was captured earlier this week and tested positive for rabies.

Kerrianne Allain was packing up her Christmas decorations when she encountered the coyote in her driveway on Monday, she told WCVB-TV. The animal came within four feet of her, she said.

"Obviously, it scared the heck out of me," Allain said.

Her son tried beeping a car horn to scare it away, but it continued to hang around.

The coyote may have infected other animals, animal control said, urging anyone who sees a sick animal to contact authorities. It also urged anyone who may have had contact with the coyote to seek medical help for themselves and their pets.