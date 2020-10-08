Crafts says he misspoke about endorsement

Republican congressional candidate Dale Crafts acknowledges he misspoke when he said he had the endorsement of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine.

Crafts, who's seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in the 2nd Congressional District, said he had the SAM endorsement during appearance Tuesday on the Howie Carr show.

Crafts serves on the board of SAM, but SAM didn't endorse anyone in the race, said David Trahan, SAM's executive director.

A spokesperson for Crafts said the candidate “meant to say that the NRA endorsed him,” not the alliance.

A spokesperson for Golden called Crafts' remark "just the latest false claim launched against the congressman that has been debunked by news organizations.”