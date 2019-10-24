Crazy 4 Color

Owen Corbit, Jake Daxner and Brandon Fulton of SHS Crosscountry team run at Shelton High School's Crazy 4 Color 5k run on Saturday.

Shelton High School hosted its third Shelton Crazy 4 Color 5k Run and Family Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Finn Stadium. All proceeds help to support the SHS DECA and FBLA Business and Marketing student programs as well as the Shelton cross country teams.