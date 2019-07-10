https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Creative-cooking-with-Chef-Whitney-14084809.php
Creative cooking with Chef Whitney
Photo: Contributed Photo
Plumb Memorial Library’s Children Department will be offering a creative cooking class with Chef Whitney on Thursday, July 11, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Children ages 8 to 12 will have the opportunity to make what organizers describe as delicious barbecue food.
This hands-on food program will allow children to learn fundamentals of cooking a full meal. They will discuss quality, safety and procedures all while cooking a meal.
If you have any questions or to register, contact the library at 203-924-9461 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org. Registration starts on Monday, July 1.
