Creative cooking with Chef Whitney

Plumb Memorial Library's Children Department will be offering a creative cooking class with Chef Whitney.

Plumb Memorial Library’s Children Department will be offering a creative cooking class with Chef Whitney on Thursday, July 11, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Children ages 8 to 12 will have the opportunity to make what organizers describe as delicious barbecue food.

This hands-on food program will allow children to learn fundamentals of cooking a full meal. They will discuss quality, safety and procedures all while cooking a meal.

If you have any questions or to register, contact the library at 203-924-9461 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org. Registration starts on Monday, July 1.