IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that forced has evacuations of campers, authorities said.

The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37 square miles (96 square kilometers), fed by gusty winds on Saturday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.