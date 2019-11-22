Crews respond to crash at Bridgeport and Commerce

Shelton fire companies 1 and 3 responded to a two-vehicle accident just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. The accident was at the intersection of Bridgeport Avenue and Commerce Drive.