Crime, conflict, chaos crushing Afghan hopes for tomorrow RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 1:12 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Every morning when Khan Wali Kamran left for work, he was afraid his children might be killed in Kabul’s streets before he got home in the evening. Finally, he couldn’t take it anymore, and a month ago he sent his four children to live with his parents in his home village.
He’s not the only one afraid. Afghanistan is supposed to be moving toward peace after decades of war, but to the people of the capital Kabul, turmoil only seems to be getting worse.
RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON