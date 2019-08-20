Crop duster killed in plane crash south of Hays

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a crop duster has died in a plane crash south of Hays.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the bi-wing plane went down around 9 a.m. Tuesday in a ditch shortly after taking off from a private runway. Seventy-year-old John Werth, who lives near the small Ellis County of Shoenchen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire crews responded because chemicals were aboard the plane. The cause of the crash is under investigation.