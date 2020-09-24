Shelton’s Crossroads age-restricted development earns final P&Z approval

SHELTON — The Crossroads adult living community, once denied by Planning and Zoning Commission in a rare tie vote last year and later appealed in court, will finally be coming to life.

The Commission at its meeting Wednesday approved S&G Shelton LLC’s final design development plans to build 15 age-restricted duplex buildings — 30 units total — plus a small community structure at 96 Long Hill Cross Road, just south of Route 8.

The commission, in a tie vote, had denied the project in 2019, with those members opposed citing that the property should be used for industrial purposes, as it is zoned. They also argued the housing development was too dense for the oddly-shaped 5.5-acre parcel and too close to Route 8.

S&G Shelton LLC appealed the ruling, and a settlement was reached in October 2019. The commission approved the settlement by a 5-1 vote with commissioner Mark Widomski opposed that same month.

The settlement called for parking on-site to be increased from 65 to 96 spots. There will be one garage space for 22 units and two garage spaces for eight of the units, making 38 total garage spaces. There will also be 30 tandem spaces in front of the unit garages and 28 additional resident/visitor spaces.

Also added was a retaining wall/fence treatment behind units 7 through 12 and 23 through 26 because of the slopes, a designated handicap parking space by the meeting room that is across from units 11 and 12 and a wider sidewalk in the vicinity of the meeting room.

The two-bedroom residences, to be restricted to people age 55 and older, would be located on both sides of a long dead-end driveway.

